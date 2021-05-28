Cancel
Plano, TX

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Announces BOGO Burger Weekend

 18 days ago
To show its appreciation to Guests, MOOYAH is celebrating summer with burger deals fans are sure to savor, including $1.99 delivery. Redeemable on the MOOYAH Rewards App only, the BOGO Burger Weekend allows Guests to purchase any burger plus an order of sharable hand cut or sweet potato fries and receive a free burger of equal or lesser value. Guests who prefer delivery can utilize that option on the Rewards App for only $1.99 during BOGO Burger Weekend. Even better, Guests who sign up for the app will get the offer added to their rewards account to redeem immediately.

