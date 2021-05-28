Ashby Daily Weather Forecast
ASHBY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.