Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watton, MI

Watton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Watton News Flash
Watton News Flash
 18 days ago

WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEW8kV000

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Watton News Flash

Watton News Flash

Watton, MI
3
Followers
56
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

With Watton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watton, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watton Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Watton, MIPosted by
Watton News Flash

Friday has sun for Watton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WATTON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!