Watton Weather Forecast
WATTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
