Tanana, AK

Sun forecast for Tanana — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Tanana Times
 18 days ago

(TANANA, AK) A sunny Friday is here for Tanana, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tanana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aEW8jcH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Tanana Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

