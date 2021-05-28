Is John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.