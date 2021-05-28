Wallace Daily Weather Forecast

WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 72 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



