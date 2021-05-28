Cancel
Wallace, KS

Wallace Daily Weather Forecast

Wallace Dispatch
Wallace Dispatch
 18 days ago

WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEW8dJv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wallace, KS
With Wallace Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

