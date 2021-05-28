Top Five Muralists To Follow On Instagram

If you don’t know about Evan Mock, you’re definitely about to. The native of Oahu, Hawaii, is starring in the buzzy upcoming Gossip Girl reboot as Aki Menzies (details about his character are mum, but early photos from set depict him as a pink-haired, skater kid at a private school). In the meantime, he’s been taking the fashion world by storm by recently modelling for Calvin Klein, Gap, and Louis Vuitton. But even though he’s transitioned into the world of high fashion, Mock tells Vogue that his laid-back approach to style continues. He grew up surfing and skating in his native state, after all. “I still walk around shirtless everywhere,” Mock says. “Being in Hawaii, I was also in board shorts all the time. But I don’t do that in New York as much.”