Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Top Five Muralists To Follow On Instagram

Print Magazine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurals are magical, and they're as mysterious as the ocean on a dark and stormy night. I mean, you and I walk past a wall, and we think, "Ugh, only six more blocks until I get to where I'm going." A muralist walks past an empty brick building and thinks, "Yes! That is the perfect canvas!"

www.printmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Wes Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muralist#Art#Signage#Ugh#Bongang#Bongangart Kevin#Heineken#Shake Shack#Mercedes Benz#Target#Cleveland Magazine#Ibm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Pepsi
Related
InternetThe Independent

How do Instagram influencers grow their following and make money?

The lives of online influencers often seem interesting, exciting and glamorous – and those who work hard to build up a loyal follower base can also find it’s a good way to make money. Georgia Kelly, strategic partner manager at Instagram says she loves seeing people grow their brands and...
Internetoceandrive.com

Giuliana Infantolino: From Humble Beginnings to Top Instagram Star

As the popularity of Instagram has grown, so has its influence. The popular app is a star-maker that has turned hopefuls into hard-earners. Given its visual format, Instagram has influenced models to become successful, and model Giuliana Infantolino has harnessed the platform's power to gain recognition as a top Instagram star.
Southlake, TXSouthlake Style

Southlake's Top Instagrams: May 30-June 5

We saw many Southlake families take the time over Memorial Day weekend to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Here are a few of our favorite pictures from the long weekend. Want to be featured in our weekly Instagram content? Use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post...
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Massimo Didomenico - Instagram Expert You Should Follow!

KISS PR Brand Story CEO Qamar Zaman interviewed Massimo Didomenico. Here is what every business professional should know about Massimo Didomenico. Who among your social circle had successfully turned their business into 6-figures? Very few, right? How about those who had turned their business into 6-figures in less than four months when they were just 19 years old? Probably none. And this is why Massimo Didomenico is considered a rare gem in the digital marketing industry.
Internetwersm.com

Top Insights From Five Social Media Experiments

In this article, Amanda Wood, Social Media Marketing Manager at Hootsuite examines five social media experiments and their findings. According to Hootsuite, more than half a billion new users joined social media platforms over the last year, taking the global total to a whopping 4.33 billion by April 2021. As...
ApparelHODINKEE

Editors' Picks The Best Watch Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now

If your Instagram feed is anything like ours, it’s watches all the way down. Okay, and maybe some weddings, babies, and pet photos. But even if your feed is already 99% dials and lugs, you could still use a fresh face or two. under the radar watchmakers, anonymous collectors, Italian...
Interior Designthespaces.com

The Spaces Selects: 5 inspiring creatives to follow on Instagram

Fuel your imagination with our fortnightly edit of creatives and photographers who take Instagram to a whole new level, curated by writer Marcia Veiga. From interior stylists and architects to visionary image-makers, we bring you a curation of global talent that will elevate your feed and inspire your own creative output.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Evan Mock Talks Filming ‘Gossip Girl’, Hawaiian Style, and His RVCA Collection

If you don’t know about Evan Mock, you’re definitely about to. The native of Oahu, Hawaii, is starring in the buzzy upcoming Gossip Girl reboot as Aki Menzies (details about his character are mum, but early photos from set depict him as a pink-haired, skater kid at a private school). In the meantime, he’s been taking the fashion world by storm by recently modelling for Calvin Klein, Gap, and Louis Vuitton. But even though he’s transitioned into the world of high fashion, Mock tells Vogue that his laid-back approach to style continues. He grew up surfing and skating in his native state, after all. “I still walk around shirtless everywhere,” Mock says. “Being in Hawaii, I was also in board shorts all the time. But I don’t do that in New York as much.”
MinoritiesSmithonian

This D.C. Muralist Finds Pride and Power in Public Art

Early in her life, Lisa Marie Thalhammer learned about gender stereotypes and the expectations Western society place upon women. In high school she waitressed at her family’s truck shop near St. Louis, Missouri, where she was often harassed by the men passing through. These ordeals led to one of her first art series in college: Welcome to Lizard County.
Cell Phonesguidingtech.com

Top 7 Ways to Fix Instagram Something Went Wrong Error

Instagram app on the phones makes it easy to catch up with the content. Whether it is a story or a reel, you can rely on the app to run it all. But what if Instagram app doesn't open and throws the 'something went wrong' error on your phone? There are a couple of ways to fix that.
Internetchiefmarketer.com

Social Media Marketing: Five Types of Instagram Posts for SMBs

Instagram reports that 90 percent of its users follow a business, and two-thirds of people surveyed said that the platform enables interaction with brands. The implication: Even SMBs need to be there. For marketers looking for ideas, a piece in Multichannel Merchant explores five types of Instagram posts businesses can use to boost engagement.
Visual ArtPosted by
Vogue Magazine

6 Architectural Wonders of the World Everyone Should Visit, According to Nicolas Ghesquière

Nicolas Ghesquière can trace his interest in the confluence between architecture and fashion back to his early twenties when he started his career at Balenciaga. On a work trip to Japan, he visited a factory in Osaka in a building designed by Tadao Ando—the self-taught Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect behind the likes of Teatro Armani in Milan and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation in St. Louis, Missouri. “Something happened in that moment,” Ghesquière recalls on seeing clothes being made in this refined context. “It created a desire to one day express myself in an environment such as this.”
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Former AOA member Mina follows Jimin's best friends on Instagram

Back in July 2020, former AOA member Mina alleged she was bullied by bandmate Jimin. After this, Jimin stopped all her activities, left AOA and the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Mina stopped following all the AOA members, because she wanted to forget the past memories. However, netizens spotted that Mina recently followed two of Jimin's best friends. In June 2021, she started following solo singer Heize and the rapper Cheetah, who are both very close to Jimin.
Internetversionweekly.com

One Word Instagram Captions for Girls & Boys | Best One Word Captions for Instagram Photos to Get More Likes, Views & Followers

Best Cool Funny Cute One Word Captions for Instagram: Being a creative writer your captions would be more than single words like sentences but sometimes posting amazing pictures with One Word Caption make you feel good and also it engages your followers on Instagram and other social media platforms. If you really looking for some interesting yet apt One Word Instagram Captions for your IG Posts or Reels then the below listed ‘Single Word Captions for Instagram’ collection is pretty enough. Make use of these Instagram One Word Captions or Quotes while needed or when you feel tried to type creative ideas or thoughts about the picture as a caption.
Internetatoallinks.com

Top 5 Ways to Market Online Business Via Instagram

Instagram. Instagram is one of the top social networking websites that are rapidly growing rapidly these days. There are already more than 200 million active users and the growth rate is really fast. As a result, many online business marketers are already planning to use Instagram for their online marketing needs. They use it as a platform to display their products and services, to interact with their Instagram Followers, and also to promote their website and blogs. If you are an online marketer who would like to take advantage of this powerful social networking website, then read on.
Photographykawarthanow.com

Our top nine Instagram photographers for May 2021

May did not bring the Kawarthas enough rain — but she sure did give us some solid glimpses of the coming Kawartha summer. Promises of picnic tables (and patios) and paddling on pristine waterways. Hot days, warm starry nights, and better days ahead. Here’s hoping for a safe healthy summer!...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

This is Nicolas Ghesquière’s second resort collection for Louis Vuitton without a destination show. A year ago in the early months of the pandemic he staged a studio shoot, but this time around he filmed a short movie at Axe Majeur, a sculpture park outside of Paris conceived by the late Israeli environmental artist Dani Karavan that rivals previous LV show locales in scale and grandeur, if not in distance from the house’s headquarters.