Chart Of The Day: DAX Looks Set For New Highs
This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. As we near the end of another month, investors’ insatiable appetite towards risk remains intact, with several major global stock indices trading at or near record highs. Sentiment remains supportive towards equities and other assets that stand to benefit from a rebound in economic growth, which is well and truly underway in many regions, as lockdown measures continue to ease and travel slowly resumes thanks to ongoing Covid-19 vaccinations programmes.www.investing.com