Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR), a provider of infrastructure services for electric, oil and gas, and telecom companies, has seen its stock gain almost 32% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which is up by just about 15% over the same period. The recent gains have come on the back of higher expected capital spending by companies following the Covid-19 pandemic and also due to a broader shift in the stock markets, with investors piling into value stocks and real-world businesses to play the post-Covid reopening. Now despite the recent rally, we think that Quanta stock has room for further gains.