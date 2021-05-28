Shell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
