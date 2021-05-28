Daily Weather Forecast For Adrian
ADRIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
