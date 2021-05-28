Cancel
Adrian, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Adrian

Adrian Digest
Adrian Digest
 18 days ago

ADRIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEW8JrV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Adrian, TX
ABOUT

With Adrian Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

