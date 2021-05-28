Shaktoolik Weather Forecast
SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain during night
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
