Shaktoolik Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0aEW8Bnh00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shaktoolik, AK
With Shaktoolik Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Shaktoolik is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SHAKTOOLIK, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shaktoolik. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!