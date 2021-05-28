Shaktoolik Weather Forecast

SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 56 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain during night High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



