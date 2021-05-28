4-Day Weather Forecast For Maxbass
MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
