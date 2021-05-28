4-Day Weather Forecast For Maxbass

MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night High 67 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 51 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.