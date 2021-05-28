Cancel
Maxbass, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Maxbass

Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 18 days ago

MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEW86TJ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass, ND
With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

