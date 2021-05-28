Cancel
Royal Family News: Prince Charles Refuses To Stoop To Prince Harry’s Trash Talking Level

By Tanya Clark
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news reveals that Prince Charles was out and about on Thursday following a series of familial setbacks. He looked chipper as he visited a pub and there was no talk of his son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s scandal nor his father Prince Philip’s death. Charles and...

Prince Philip
Prince Harry
Prince Charles
Oprah Winfrey
