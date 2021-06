All Elite Wrestling will return to touring next month, and to commemorate the event the promotion announced four special episodes of AEW Dynamite across the month of July. The four events will incliude Road Rager (July 7 in Miami), Fyter Fest Night 1 (July 14 in Austin, Texas), Fyter Fest Night 2 (Dallas) and Fight for the Fallen (Charlotte, NC). Tickets for all four shows are officially on sale now. AEW's schedule will then turn towards the premiere of AEW Rampage on Aug. 13 on the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago on Sept. 5.