Elk Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELK CREEK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
