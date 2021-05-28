Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Loo with a view: Former toilet block ‘in stunning coastal location’ up for sale

By Rod Minchin
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IL6ut_0aEW813g00
The former public conveniences

Former public conveniences in a “stunning coastal location” near Land’s End in Cornwall have been put up for sale.

The “loos with a view” near Trevowhan, in Morvah, are being sold by Cornwall Council with a freehold guide price of between £20,000 and £25,000.

Katie Semmens, a senior auction appraiser for land and property auctioneers Clive Emson, said: “These former public conveniences are in a simply stunning coastal location with truly superb sea views.

With the benefit of land measuring just under a-quarter-of-an-acre, there is potential for a variety of schemes subject to the necessary consents

“They are just off the B3066, which is widely regarded as one of Cornwall’s most scenic roads.

“With the benefit of land measuring just under a-quarter-of-an-acre, there is potential for a variety of schemes subject to the necessary consents.”

As well as the toilet block, the new owner will get 0.22 acres of land at the site, which is 10 miles from Land’s End.

The auction, which will be held online, will take place from June 14 to 16.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Toilet#Loos#Auction#Uk#Land S End#Cornwall Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Retailbusinessnewswales.com

Various Units Now Available Following Newport Market Refurb

Independent businesses looking to locate inside the UK’s biggest market refurbishment are being urged to move quickly to secure a unit. Newport Market is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment led by developers Loft Co – and retail and lifestyle units are now available to reserve. Once completed at the end...
Real EstateThe Independent

Stunning water tower house goes on sale in California for $5m

A historic converted four-bedroom, four-bathroom water tower dubbed 'the world's ultimate beach house' has hit the market for just under $5m in Southern California. Soaring at 87 feet, the property, located at 1 Anderson Street, in Seal Beach, has panoramic 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and San Gabriel Mountains plus views of Huntington Beach Pier and Disneyland in the distance.
PoliticsBBC

Cornwall prepares City of Culture 2025 bid

Cornwall is to bid for the title of City of Culture 2025. The bid, backed by Cornwall-based celebrity Dawn French, is led by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), in partnership with Cornwall Council. The LEP said winning would put the UK's cultural spotlight on the...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Absolutely Stunning Coastal Landscape Designs for Your House on the Beach

Having a home on the beach is a luxury that is unmatched by any home design feature. But even if you’re blessed with a beach location for your home, you can’t skip on many important design elements that can lift your home up to a whole new level. One of the most important aspects of outdoor living is the landscape design as it forms your surroundings whenever you’re lounging in the outdoor areas enabled by your property.
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

This Stunning Michigan Mansion for Sale has a Hidden Room

This absolutely insane Bloomfield Hills mansion has a secret room that you must see. The photos and video you're about to check out will leave your jaw on the floor. No wonder this place is going for $5 million. This 4 bedroom 7 bathroom home has a whopping 7,751 square feet of living space. The listing for 1567 Island Ln in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan just hit Zillow less than a week ago. Here's how the property is described by Katherine E Broock and Max Broock,
Worldtrends1news.com

Take a look inside Sydney’s $70 million house with stunning harbor views

Sydney’s top real estate agent has taken a rare look at his $70 million mansion, which features harbor views and a personal infinity pool. Biller Property founder Paul Biller’s “state-of-the-art waterfront masterpiece” in Darling Point, in Sydney’s exclusive eastern suburbs, is up for sale for a cool $70 million. Named...
Real Estatebatleynews.co.uk

See this character home for sale in a great town location

With a courtyard stretching to the front, a garage and off-road parking, its handy location is also just a stroll to the centre of Ossett. A porch leads through to the entrance hall, which has some very useful and handy storage space under the staircase, and then leads on to the kitchen with dining room, or the lounge.
BBC

More caravans can be moved to Pucklechurch travellers' site

A family of travellers has been given permission to move more caravans onto green belt land near Bristol. Two static and two touring caravans will be added to the private site on the outskirts of Pucklechurch. At least four adults and two children currently live there in "very cramped conditions",...
Vale, ORmalheurenterprise.com

Longtime Vale restaurant on the sale block

VALE – The longtime owner of the Starlite Café said last week she is in the final stage of the sale of the local restaurant. Sharon Bannon said the sale to Falconview LLC, a Meridian investment firm, will most likely be complete by early July. Bannon owned the café at...
Small Businessnation.cymru

Holiday hotspots consider plans to increase second home premium

Anglesey Council has officially kicked off a public consultation on proposals to hike the holiday home premium from 35% to 50%. The move follows a decision by the council’s Executive last December to look at increasing the premium to “at least” 50% by April 2022, subject to a public engagement exercise.
U.K.bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Ellesmere Canal Warehouse grounds could see construction of retirement homes

THE land around a derelict warehouse in Ellesmere could see the construction of a retirement home if plans are approved. Plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council to build 59 retirement living apartments along with 10 maisonettes on the land around the Former Canal Warehouse in New Wharf Road. The...
TrafficBBC

Southampton's Bedford Place to reopen to traffic

A city street that was partially closed to allow outdoor seating for its restaurants and bars is to reopen. Bedford Place in Southampton has been closed to traffic since last year but some retailers say it has hit trade. Following a consultation, the new Conservative council administration said the road...
SportsBBC

Cardiff reservoir watersports centre plan given go-ahead

Two south Wales reservoirs will get new sailing, kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding facilities, as plans for the space are approved. The centre at Llanishen and Lisvane reservoirs will offer a range of activities and a visitor hub with café. Dwr Cymru Welsh Water also plans to build widened access roads...
Real Estateleighjournal.co.uk

Homes at former lorry depot site in Tyldesley approved

PLANS to build 71 family homes at a former lorry depot located near a ‘nightmare’ junction have been given the green light. The new homes off Bankfield Road and Mosley Common Road in Tyldesley will be the second phase of the Elements, a development by Bellway Homes. A total of...
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Work to pedestrianise Oxford Circus to begin this summer

The area around London’s famous Oxford Circus is to be transformed into two pedestrianised “piazzas” after years of deliberation. Work due to start later this year will include “significant improvements to the public spaces” as well as additional planting and seating in the shopping and leisure district, Westminster City Council and the Crown Estate announced on Wednesday.