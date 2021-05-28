Cancel
Buckhorn, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Buckhorn

Buckhorn Times
 18 days ago

(BUCKHORN, NM) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buckhorn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeMtu_0aEW80Ax00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy smoke then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Buckhorn Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

