Weather Forecast For Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
