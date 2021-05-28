Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, IA

Get out in the Greenbelt this Weekend

By Sara Konrad Baranowski
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public - especially those who have not been vaccinated - to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask if you're in close proximity to other people who have not been vaccinated. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of four things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.

www.timescitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldora, IA
County
Hardin County, IA
City
Iowa Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Volunteers#Yard Waste#Greenbelt#Get Out#Raptor Talk#Jam Dance#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related