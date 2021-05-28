Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanksville, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Hanksville

Posted by 
Hanksville Voice
Hanksville Voice
 18 days ago

HANKSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aEW7sCx00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hanksville Voice

Hanksville Voice

Hanksville, UT
1
Followers
55
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Hanksville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanksville, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hanksville, UTPosted by
Hanksville Voice

Tuesday has sun for Hanksville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HANKSVILLE, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hanksville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!