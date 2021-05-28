Daily Weather Forecast For Paskenta
PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 104 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.