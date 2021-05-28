Cancel
Paskenta, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Paskenta

Paskenta News Alert
 18 days ago

PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aEW7rKE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 104 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

