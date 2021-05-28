Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson To Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime TV Slot

Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Clarkson has been courted to replace Ellen DeGeneres' slot on daytime television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the American Idol alum’s The Kelly Clarkson Show — “which is owned and produced by NBC’s syndication arm — will take over the slot in fall 2022” as The Ellen DeGeneres show wraps its 19th season next year.

www.iheart.com
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

60K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Halsey
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytime Television#American#Idol#Nbc#Warners#The Kelly Clarkson Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosnbnews24.com

How Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Feels About ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Ending

Stephen “tWitch” Boss had an inkling that “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” was coming to an finish years earlier than host Ellen DeGeneres made the official announcement. Boss, often known as DJ tWitch, the in-house DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Present,” spoke with E! Information concerning the finish of the long-running daytime discuss present and admitted that he wasn’t shocked by the information. In response to him, DeGeneres “had introduced it three years in the past that she signed on for 3 extra years.”
Musickfrxfm.com

Kelly Clarkson Soars on Her Cover of Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’

Kelly Clarkson nailed a cover of Prince’s “When Doves Cry” during her Kellyoke segment on her daytime talk show. The singer performed under purple lights while a video of doves flying appeared on the screen behind her. Prince would’ve turned 63 on June 7th. It’s not the first time Kelly...
Santa Barbara, CAhauteresidence.com

Ellen DeGeneres Purchases Third Montecito Home For $2.9 Million

Iconic talk show host and comedic personality Ellen DeGeneres has recently purchased a bungalow style home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California for $2.9 million. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are no strangers to the real estate business as they are frequently involved in purchasing, renovating, and selling homes. Since 2003, the talk show host has reportedly owned 20 properties. DeGeneres and de Rossi currently appear to be gravitating towards the Montecito beach town as they have bid farewell to their Beverly Hills mansion for $45 million, their last remaining property in Los Angeles. Within the past year, the celebrity duo purchased two separate properties in Santa Barbara. The newest addition to their real estate catalog is a petite bungalow style residence purchased at a price of $2.9 million. The nearby community is also home to other renowned names such as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe.
Real Estatefoxbangor.com

Ellen DeGeneres Drops $2.9 Million for Santa Barbara Bungalow

Ellen DeGeneres is never one to spare any expense for glitzy properties … which makes this $2.9 million buy all that more interesting. The talk show host just copped this modest yet modern Santa Barbara bungalow … a stone’s throw from the coveted Montecito Butterfly Beach and the famous Biltmore Hotel.
Theater & DancePosted by
B105

Kelly Clarkson Stuns Garth Brooks With ‘The Dance’ at Kennedy Center Honors

Garth Brooks is known for showing his emotions, and he struggled to hold them back while watching Kelly Clarkson sing his hit song "The Dance" at the Kennedy Center Honors. A clip of the performance shared by Entertainment Tonight finds Brooks with eyes closed, hand over his mouth as the country/pop star and television show host sings. "And then the whole band kicks in. It's just so pretty," he said. "That woman is a true friend to a song. She's amazing."
Musictheurbantwist.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Transforms The Olivia Rodrigo Hit Into A Pop-Rock Ballad

Kelly Clarkson has had her own daytime talk show, appropriately dubbed The Kelly Clarkson Show, for nearly two years. Over the course of 300+ episodes, the show has produced several memorable moments, including a conversation with Seth Rogen about a famous The 40-Year-Old Virgin line, a hilarious poop anecdote, and an unpleasant Vin Diesel moment. “Kellyoke,” in which Clarkson and her band perform a cover, is a regular staple of the show. The chosen music for today’s show was Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Yvonne Orji On The ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

In case you missed it, Actress/Comedian Yvonne Orji made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show! Yvonne knows exactly why she was blessed with the gift of comedy instead of a singing voice. The “Insecure” star jokingly admits that if she could sing, she would become a stripper and her name would be Chocolate Testimony. Yvonne Orji opened up about how her faith lead her to her dream job in her new book “Bamboozled By Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Kelly Clarkson Chooses Patty Loveless for Latest 'Kellyoke' Cover

Kelly Clarkson took on another country song during her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, performing a cover of Patty Loveless' "I'm That Kind of Girl." The Voice coach performed on stage with her band, wearing a floral patterned dress that coordinated with the colors of the lights on stage.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
iHeartRadio

Kelly Clarkson On Botox Fears: 'I'm Gonna Have Every Wrinkle In The World'

Kelly Clarkson does not want to revert to plastic surgery as she ages. During her new interview with actor Mayim Bialik on her podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, The Voice judge, 39, spoke about her plastic surgery fears, admitting that she thinks there's "room for everything" in the industry to decide to do what they want as they age in Hollywood. "I'm gonna look like a total Shar-Pei, like a dog. I'm gonna have every wrinkle in the world on my face," she said during the chat. "It has nothing to do with me being better than somebody that gets (work done on) their face. I'm afraid of stuff called botulinum toxin."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen DeGeneres Picks Up Revised Midcentury Bungalow Near Montecito’s Butterfly Beach

The purchase by the comedian brings the total value of homes she has owned over the years to more than $450 million. Now that Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show will soon be permanently retired, it seems the stand-up veteran and TV host is looking to transition into full-time producing work. Back in March, the Louisiana native inked a multiyear deal with Discovery to create natural history content for the platform and Discovery Plus.
NFLwkml.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Garth Brooks Cover Brought Him To Tears

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony took place in May, and it aired on CBS last night. One of the highlights of the night – certainly for country music fans – was Kelly Clarkson’s cover of “The Dance,” during the segment of the evening that paid tribute to Garth Brooks. While...