Kelly Clarkson To Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime TV Slot

Iconic talk show host and comedic personality Ellen DeGeneres has recently purchased a bungalow style home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California for $2.9 million. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are no strangers to the real estate business as they are frequently involved in purchasing, renovating, and selling homes. Since 2003, the talk show host has reportedly owned 20 properties. DeGeneres and de Rossi currently appear to be gravitating towards the Montecito beach town as they have bid farewell to their Beverly Hills mansion for $45 million, their last remaining property in Los Angeles. Within the past year, the celebrity duo purchased two separate properties in Santa Barbara. The newest addition to their real estate catalog is a petite bungalow style residence purchased at a price of $2.9 million. The nearby community is also home to other renowned names such as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe.