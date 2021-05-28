Joes Daily Weather Forecast
JOES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
