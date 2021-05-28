14 Things You Might Not Know About West Arkeen

Although Sweet Tooth was originally published by DC Comics’s now defunct Vertigo label, it is far from the superheroes of the Arrowverse or even the more dysfunctional heroes of HBO Max. In fact, it has nothing to do with that DC world at all. Instead, it focuses in on 10-year-old Gus, a human-deer hybrid child who spent most of his young life in the wild under the careful eye of his father. But when circumstances force him to take to the road with a wanderer named Tommy Jeppard, he discovers the world beyond his forest is varied, complex, and quite post-apocalyptic. And the new Netflix adaptation of the series starring Christian Convery as Gus and Nonso Anozie as Jeppard follows that aspect of the comic book even as it paints its world with a whole new brush.