BIG Cool-down for Memorial Day Weekend

Increased Fire Danger – Open Burn Bans Richmond/Anson Counties. A cold front will bring much-needed rain and storms to the region this weekend. Highs today will reach the low 90s. The wind picks up this afternoon with winds out of the southwest 10-15 mph. Gusts 20-25 mph will be possible. Increased fire danger for areas under moderate drought conditions. Scattered showers and storms return to the region tonight. We’re down more than 1″ of rainfall for the month, so any little bit of rain we will take. Scattered storms through Saturday may have you moving it back inside for a short time, but it won’t be a washout. Temps will be dropping overnight with lows bottoming out in the mid-50s. Dry and cool for Sunday – make sure you layer up if you’re heading to the Coca Cola 600, or to the lake. Highs will only reach the low 70s. Warming up for Memorial Day with highs back in the low 80s. Minimal rain chances until late next week with highs back into the mid-80s.