Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool seal £36m deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konaté

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIbrahima Konaté has agreed to become Liverpool’s first summer signing after the club activated the £36m release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old central defender will officially become a Liverpool player on 1 July having finalised personal terms last month and passed a medical. Konaté, whose transfer is subject to international clearance and a work permit, was Jürgen Klopp’s first choice to strengthen the department that was blighted by injury last season.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Seal
Person
Ozan Kabak
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Ibrahima Konaté
Person
Joël Matip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Rb Leipzig#Rb Leipzig#Schalke#European#The Champions League#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Divock Origi Left Off of Belgium's Euro Squad

Liverpool find themselves in the heat of a late push for a top four finish to secure Champions League football next season. The Reds have two matches left that could define their season as they play Burnley and Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Sunday respectively. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for more magic like Alisson Becker's late goal against West Brom.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Yorkshire duo dominate gameweek 37 picks

Yorkshire is where the Fantasy Premier League value is in the penultimate week of the season. A glance across our three leading recommendations in each position sees Leeds provide five of the 12 picks, while Sheffield United have two and prevent the weekend’s Premier League headline-maker Alisson Becker from clinching top spot in goal.
MLSchatsports.com

Royal Roundup: Liverpool goalkeeper scores winning header

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. “Something happens, and I’m Head over Heels”. - Tears for Fears. If you haven’t seen the goal by Liverpool ‘keeper Allison Becker see the story and video below. Now onto the news!
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel tells his players to keep top four hopes in their own hands ahead of visit from Leicester after Alisson's wonder goal at West Brom 'makes things interesting' with Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea players to 'rely on themselves' to secure a top-four spot and confirm Champions League football next season after Alisson's dramatic late winner saw Liverpool keep up the pressure on his side. The Reds goalkeeper raced up for a corner and nodded in superbly to...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea players not to waste the success of his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge in the final week of the Premier League season ahead of a FA Cup final rematch against Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by the...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tuchel skips future question over dropped Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel has refused to address Tammy Abraham’s long-term Chelsea future while the Blues’ season comes to the crunch. Abraham was omitted from Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester, and has been on the periphery since Tuchel’s January arrival. West Ham head a sizeable queue of Premier League suitors eyeing a possible summer move for the England striker, but Tuchel has insisted now is not the time for any distractions. Chelsea face Leicester again on Tuesday night in a Stamford Bridge battle where the Blues need a win to keep their top-four Premier League bid on track.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Suarez rescues Atletico's Liga hopes, Chelsea season hangs in balance, Alisson heroics for Liverpool

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may have wrapped up the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga titles respectively, but the races in La Liga and Ligue 1 are going down to the final weekend as Luis Suarez starred for Atletico Madrid and PSG closed the gap on Lille. Elsewhere we saw Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi score note-worthy goals, Alisson produce a moment of genuine magic for Liverpool, and Chelsea lose the FA Cup as a precursor to a critical week for their top-four hopes.
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

It's crunch time for Chelsea and Leicester City with top four spots up for grabs and Liverpool hot on their heels. Any dropped points in Tuesday night's game gifts the advantage to their rivals. Forget the cup final. That was a dress rehearsal. The Champions League is the prize this time. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool coach reveals part in ‘mad’ Alisson heroics in tribute to keeper

Liverpool coach John Achterberg has spoken about the part he played in Alisson Becker’s crazy stoppage-time winner against West Brom on Sunday. The Brazilian became the first goalkeeper to score in the club’s illustrious history after heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘s late corner to claim a vital three points in the race for a top-four finish. The Reds are now a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea with only two games remaining.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.