Liverpool seal £36m deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konaté
Ibrahima Konaté has agreed to become Liverpool’s first summer signing after the club activated the £36m release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old central defender will officially become a Liverpool player on 1 July having finalised personal terms last month and passed a medical. Konaté, whose transfer is subject to international clearance and a work permit, was Jürgen Klopp’s first choice to strengthen the department that was blighted by injury last season.www.theguardian.com