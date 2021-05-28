Cancel
Monument, OR

Friday has sun for Monument — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Monument Today
 18 days ago

(MONUMENT, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monument. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monument:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEW7cKZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monument, OR
