June 14, 2021 - A species of fish once declared extinct has not only survived but is expected to thrive thanks to a five-year effort to restore habitat and translocate more. In early April biologists from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Reno Office (USFWS) moved the pupfish from five different habitats in the Owens Valley to the River Spring Lakes Ecological Reserve in Mono County. These fish, once surviving in under an acre of habitat, now have several square miles of marsh to live in. Prior to the translocation, CDFW completed the removal of non-native fish from the reserve to ensure the future of the pupfish.