Dunn Center, ND

Dunn Center Weather Forecast

Dunn Center News Alert
 18 days ago

DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEW7YkX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Dunn Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

