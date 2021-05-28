Dunn Center Weather Forecast
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
