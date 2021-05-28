Weather Forecast For Wisdom
WISDOM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
