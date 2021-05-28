Cancel
Fort Apache, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Fort Apache

Posted by 
Fort Apache Dispatch
Fort Apache Dispatch
 18 days ago

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Apache:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQKQ_0aEW7Wz500

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache, AZ
With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

