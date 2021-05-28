Cancel
Montello, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Montello

Montello News Alert
 18 days ago

MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEW7TKu00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

