Daily Weather Forecast For Ukiah
UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night
- High 63 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
