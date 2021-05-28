Daily Weather Forecast For Emington
EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.