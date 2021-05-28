Cancel
Emington, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Emington

Emington News Alert
 18 days ago

EMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aEW7Qgj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

