Milledgeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILLEDGEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
