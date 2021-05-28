Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gabbs, NV

Friday sun alert in Gabbs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Gabbs News Alert
Gabbs News Alert
 18 days ago

(GABBS, NV) A sunny Friday is here for Gabbs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gabbs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEW7NHm00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gabbs News Alert

Gabbs News Alert

Gabbs, NV
0
Followers
43
Post
15
Views
ABOUT

With Gabbs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gabbs, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nv#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Countyline, OKPosted by
Countyline Bulletin

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(COUNTYLINE, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Countyline. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hull, GAPosted by
Hull (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HULL, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hull. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Marion, ARPosted by
Marion (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MARION, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marion. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Nara Visa, NMPosted by
Nara Visa News Alert

Sun forecast for Nara Visa — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NARA VISA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nara Visa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Langtry, TXPosted by
Langtry Bulletin

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LANGTRY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Langtry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Seagoville, TXPosted by
Seagoville (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(SEAGOVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seagoville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hughson, CAPosted by
Hughson (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HUGHSON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hughson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.