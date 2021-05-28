Cancel
Buffalo Gap, SD

Buffalo Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Buffalo Gap News Alert
 18 days ago

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEW7LWK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City Locally dense fog this morning The plains of southwestern South Dakota east and south of the Black Hills and Interstate 90 will see areas of fog this morning, with visibility occasionally reduced to 1/4 mile. The fog will dissipate after 8 am MDT.