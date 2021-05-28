Sentinel Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
