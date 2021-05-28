Cancel
Sentinel Butte, ND

Sentinel Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sentinel Butte Voice
SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aEW7Jks00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

