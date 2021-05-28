Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kim, CO

Friday has sun for Kim — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Kim News Alert
Kim News Alert
 18 days ago

(KIM, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aEW7HzQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kim News Alert

Kim News Alert

Kim, CO
2
Followers
37
Post
24
Views
ABOUT

With Kim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kim, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kim, COPosted by
Kim News Alert

Sun forecast for Kim — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(KIM, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kim. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kim, COPosted by
Kim News Alert

Saturday rain in Kim: Ideas to make the most of it

(KIM, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kim Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Kim, COPosted by
Kim News Alert

Get weather-ready — Kim’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kim: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 117 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cuchara, or 7 miles south of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving north at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass.