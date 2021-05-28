Cancel
Orient, SD

Orient Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Orient Journal
 18 days ago

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aEW7G6h00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

