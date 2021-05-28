Orient Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
