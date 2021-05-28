Cancel
Des Moines, NM

Rainy forecast for Des Moines? Jump on it!

Des Moines Daily
Des Moines Daily
 18 days ago

(DES MOINES, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Des Moines Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aEW7FDy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Des Moines Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

