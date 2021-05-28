Cancel
Dunning, NE

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Dunning Bulletin
Dunning Bulletin
 18 days ago

(DUNNING, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dunning Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dunning:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEW7DSW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Dunning Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

