Tobias, NE

Tobias Daily Weather Forecast

TOBIAS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqdiK_0aEW7CZn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

