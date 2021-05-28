Daily Weather Forecast For Wilsey

WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 61 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain Showers Likely High 64 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 65 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



