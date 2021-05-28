Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsey, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Wilsey

Posted by 
Wilsey Daily
Wilsey Daily
 18 days ago

WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aEW7AoL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey, KS
0
Followers
71
Post
89
Views
ABOUT

With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsey, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wilsey, KSPosted by
Wilsey Daily

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Wilsey

(WILSEY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilsey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Wilsey, KSPosted by
Wilsey Daily

Wilsey is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(WILSEY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wilsey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 12:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 640 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to heavy rainfall from Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunlap.