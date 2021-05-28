Daily Weather Forecast For Wilsey
WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain Showers Likely
- High 64 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.