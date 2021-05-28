Auburn Weather Forecast

AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 62 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



