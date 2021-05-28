Cancel
Mayfield, KS

Weather Forecast For Mayfield

Posted by 
Mayfield News Beat
 18 days ago

MAYFIELD, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

