Holstein, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Holstein

Posted by 
Holstein Journal
Holstein Journal
 18 days ago

(HOLSTEIN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holstein. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holstein:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEW76Mg00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

