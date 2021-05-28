Weather Forecast For Farlington
FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance drizzle then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.