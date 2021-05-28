Lima Daily Weather Forecast
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.